Bideford beaten again as Durman drives Ipplepen

Published: 6:48 AM June 1, 2021

John Weeks took 4-42 as Bideford lost to Ipplepen - Credit: Bideford CC

Bideford lost for the third game in a row in the B Division when Ipplepen defeated them by 95 runs.

Ipplepen’s in-form opener Tom Durman took the Bideford bowling for a top score of 72 in the home side’s 45-over tally of 229 for nine.

Durman put on 55 with Mawgan Penrice (13), a further 71 with former Devon batsman Neil Hancock (38) and another 66 with Sam Wakeham (29) and Dave Harris before he was seventh out on 197.

John Weeks (4-42) removed Durman on a rare appearance in the first team. Jack Ford (3-26) was the cheapest of the seven Bideford bowlers on show.

Bideford were all out for 134 in reply and it was that man Durman who had a lot to do with it.

Durman took the first four Bideford wickets to fall as they stumbled to 63 for five. Only opener Tom Brend resisted for long until skipper Alex Hannam joined him five wickets down.

Hannam (17) and Brend got the score up to 117 for six, which earned Bideford a bonus point if nothing else.

Once Ipplepen wheeled out former Premier Division players Hancock and Marcus Green the end was in sight for Bideford. The last four wickets went for just one run scored with Hancock (3-28) doing most of the damage.

Brend was 54 not out when the last wicket fell on 134.

Hannam said there were a number of disappointments to deal with in this defeat.

“We bowled too many wides, which let Ipplepen get an above-par score, our batters played too many loose shots and no one really supported Tom,” said Hannam.

The Bideford secondsbeat Axminster on Saturday, with their team including Alex Cox, Olly Keates, Darren Willcocks, Tim Cooke, Keith Berry, Tom Stone, Pete Stevens, James Hayter, Ian Hayter, Julian Hayter and Jim Keates.

Bill Newey was umpire and Richard Stone the scorer.

Bideford seconds before their match with Axminster - Credit: Bideford CC



