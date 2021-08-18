Relegation-threatened Bideford suffer blow at Chudleigh

Published: 9:00 AM August 18, 2021

Bideford 2nd XI skipper Ian Hayter answered a late SoS to play for the first team at Chudleigh and responded by taking three wickets - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

Bideford's relegation worries in the B Division increased when they lost by 97 runs at Chudleigh.

Defeat leaves Bideford (10.73pts) one place and 0.56 of an average point clear of Heathcoat II (10.17), who occupy the second relegation place. Plymstock (8.58) are beginning to look like a lost cause after their drubbing by Bovey Tracey II.

Chudleigh started slowly – they were 31 for three – but a stand of 63 between Derek Lammonby (32) and skipper Will Heather got them moving.

Heather, strong off the back foot, went on to make a top score of 49 in Chudleigh’s total of 186 all out.

Will Lammonby (27) was involved in a fifth-wicket stand of 57 with Heather.

Martin Stewart (2-26) took early wickets for Bideford, Ian Hayter (3-28) claimed a batch in the middle and Jack Ford spun out three for 25.

Ben Gifford bowling for Bideford in the 97-run defeat at Chudleigh that leaves them perilously close to the relegation places in the Tolchards DCL B Division - Credit: Conrad Sutcliffe

But Bideford were all out for 89 in reply with more than 17 of their 45 overs unbowled.

None of the Bideford top five made it into double figures and by the time Rob North (20) and Hayter (30) teamed up at 32 for six the writing was on the wall.

Chudleigh’s Mark Russell (3-18) knocked over the lower order to finish the job started by Kam Singh (4-17) and Luke Quaintance (2-29).

Bideford 2nd XI were four-wicket winners over Bradninch 2nd XI in a low-scoring E East encounter.

Bradninch batted first but had half their side back on the boundary with only 43 runs on the board.

All five wickets fell to catches, two held by Tom Stone and one each pouched by Jake Cleave, Alex Cox and Dave Stanton. Ed Cope (4-31) and Chris Luxton (1-12 from nine) were the wicket takers.

Dave Penberthy (19) was joined by Ryan Shrewsberry (34) as the visitors doubled their total, but, from 89 for six, they tumbled to 109 all out.

Jim Keates (3-19) and Jake Cleaves (2-10) were the bowlers responsible for the lower-order wickets.

Home openers Keith Berry (29) and John Weeks (33) had 67 on the board inside 19 overs before a wobble as 66-0 became 75-4 and then 103-6 before Jake Cleave (8) and Alex Cox (4) saw their side to a four wicket win with a full 13 overs remaining.

Fifteen-year-old Tom Stone contributed what proved to be an important 16 in the successful run chase.

For the visitors, Paul Nott rolled back the years with his return of 2-18 from nine overs and Ankit Badwal’s return was 2-27 from nine.

*Braunton remain on course for a top-three finish in the C Division East after defeating visiting Sandford 2nd XI by three wickets.

It is going to be another season among the also-rans for Braunton as only one side is promoted from the C East – and Sidmouth are odds-on favourites with two rounds of matches to play.

Sandford’s front three of Tom Gidney (43), Tom Williams (29) and Shaun Hawkins (28) were their leading run makers in a total of 164 for seven.

Bits and pieces – Rob Stoyle’s 16 the best of them – helped add 37 for the last four wickets.

Steve Moore (3-19) and Jon Baglow (2-28) were Braunton’s primary wicket takers.

Braunton’s early order were unimpressive as they subsided to 31 for four in reply and without a dogged 41 from Sam Reddick the innings might have caved in completely.

Baglow (17) and Dan Brierley (13) kept the revival going, which left Shashank Iyer (37no) and Julian Lambert (21no) to win the game by notching 56 unbroken.

The two Shauns – Fryett (3-21) and Hawkins (2-21) took the bulk of the wickets.

*Barnstaple & Pilton’s game against Chardstock was called off due to a Covid-19 alert.