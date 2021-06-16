Bideford captain can't find fault in win over Chudleigh

Published: 12:00 PM June 16, 2021

Bideford captain Alex Hannam said it was hard to find fault with his side’s six-wicket win over visiting Chudleigh.

Mark Solway opened up with an anchorman’s 52 – he was fifth out on 130 – and Will Heather went on to make 61 in Chudeigh’s total of 187 for nine.

Bideford seamer Alex Hannam (3-34) came back at the end to boost his figures after the Fords – dad James (2-36) and son Jack (3-14) - had gone through the middle order.

Tom Brend went cheaply to Mark Russell, but a stand of 84 between James Ford (52) and James Hayter (70) put Bideford in command.

Ollie Hannam chipped in with 39 not out and is 72-run partnership with Hayter killed the game as a contest.

You may also want to watch:

Veteran Ian Hayter had plenty to be proud about as he had never previously played with sons James and Julian in a first-team fixture.

Skipper Hannam said: “I was really pleased with how everyone played. We never allowed Chudleigh to get away from us on a really fast-scoring pitch.

“Jack bowled really well and was the main reason we were able to keep them to below 190.

“I thought it could be a difficult chase but the way James Ford and James Hayter batted they made it look very easy. Oliver finished the chase off well at the end.”

Losing captain Will Heather said: “Quite simply, we were outplayed in all departments and Bideford were the better side.”

*Braunton went past Exeter 2nd XI into third place in the C Division East after beating Sandford by five wickets.

Ross Donaldson (35) top scored for Sandford with 35 and chip-ins from Chris Blake (27) and Rob Stoyle (27) got the total up to 146 all out.

Four Braunton bowlers took two wickets each: James Lake, Steve Moore, Alfie Huxtable and Andy Norman and young batsman Jack Whittaker (41no) got the chase up and running as Huxtable (37) lent a helping hand.

Steve Moore, Braunton’s senior player, said a lot of the hard work was done with the ball.

“We bowled in the right areas on a decent wicket, backed up by a really impressive fielding performance,” said Moore.

“Young Whittaker batted very patiently for his 40 not out. Credit to Sandford. They made us work hard for our win and young James Theedom bowled really well and looks a very talented cricketer.”

*Skipper Lee Cole believes his Barnstaple & Pilton side is showing signs of improving despite yet another defeat.

They remain bottom of the D Division East after a 44-run reversal by Chardstock, but Cole is optimistic his side will soon be on the up.

“It is always disappointing to lose a game, but we are slightly improving and hopefully a win is just around the corner,” said Cole.

“When we are bowling we are bowing too many four balls and when we bat we need to protect our wicket better.

“Players getting in need to go on and score big runs as 30 and 40 is not good enough.”

Rob Hutchings (88) and Alex Watson (52) were Chardstock’s primary run scorers in a total of 243 for seven.

Joe Hastie (4-62) was B&P’s leading wicket taker.

Matt Newton top scored for B& with 35 in their reply of 200 for nine. Fifty extras – 48 of them wides – boosted the B&P total.

Hutchings, Watson and James Rockett took two wickets each for Chardstock.

“Fair play to Chardstock they deserved their win and it was a good game played in very good spirit,” said Cole.