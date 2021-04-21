Hayter and Brend help Bideford beat North Devon rivals

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021

James Hayter reeled off an unbeaten century to help Bideford to a 36-run win over North Devon 2nd XI on the Westward Ho! ground.

Hayter opened up with Tom Brend and their stand of 113 for the first wicket pointed Bideford in the right direction.

Brend went on 55 to Jack Hockin (2-29), who added Jack Ford to his tally almost immediately.

Ollie Hannam (15) then Ashley Baker (35) were Hayter’s supporting acts as the total reached 241 for four in the allocated 40 overs. Hayter reached exactly 100 from the final ball of the Bideford innings.

Alex Hannam, the Bideford captain, said Hayter ‘ batted brilliantly’ then added: “And he was really well supported by Tom Brend and Ash Baker.”

North Devon lost veteran opener Rob Ayre and Reuben Windley before the shine went off the new ball, but recovered as Richard Wild (51) and Jimmer Thomas (63) compiled half-centuries.

James Ford (3-33) spun out Wild and Thomas, then Hayter (2-42) and Jack Ford (3-38) took care of the middle and lower order.

Only skipper Jonny Green reached double figures as North Devon dipped to 205 all out with three overs to go.

Another member of the Hayter tribe had a ton in his sights for Bideford, only to be denied the chance of reaching it - by his dad!

Julian Hayter, the younger brother of James, opened up for Bideford 2nd XI in the derby clash with Victoria Park on Sunday.

Dad Ian joined lad Julian with the score on 56 for four and the pair started a rebuilding exercise that got Bideford to 120 for four. Then disaster struck.

“Julian was cruising to a ton himself when with plenty of overs left I hit the ball back past the bowler but unfortunately it struck Julian on the wrist,” said dad.

“As his wrist immediately swelled up Julian had to retire hurt and off he went to put some ice on it.

“By the time the swelling had come down and he went back in time had run out to match his brother’s innings of the day before.

“I may well have denied him a hundred, but it’s his own fault really. He should have got out of the way!”

Hayter junior top scored on 80 and senior made 44 in Bideford’s total of 166 all out.

Rob Guppy (3-19) was Victoria Park’s leading wicket taker and there were two each for Ben Scarrett, David Branch and Steve Oliver.

Victoria Park lost openers Harry Rainford and Lee Merrick for four runs between them, but regrouped as Adrian Scarrett (23) and Ian Brown got going.

Dave Stanton was unbeaten on 24 at the other end from Brown (70 not out) when Victoria Park crossed the line with five wickets down and 4.2 overs to go.

“Ian Brown batted superbly to guide them to victory,” said Hayter senior.

*Barnstaple & Pilton could not lose their pre-season warm-up game as they played themselves.

A Barnstaple XI, skippered by Lee Cole, defeated James Roe’s Pilton XI by two wickets.

James Poole (32) and Matt Newton (29) made the bulk of the Barnstaple XI’s runs as they chased 130 to win and got there with more than four overs to go.

Earlier, Roe and Rob Wilkins made 35 each for the Pilton XI.

Barnstaple & Pilton have a double date this weekend. They visit North Devon 2nd XI on Saturday then host Braunton Kelseymen on Sunday.

*Hatherleigh continued the countdown to the Premier Division season in Devon with a convincing 83-run win over Yelverton Bohemians.

Gareth Tidball stroked a top score of 84 from 76 balls, 12 of which went for four and two more for sixes, in Hatherleigh’s 40-over total of 244 for six.

Skipper Mark Lake (25) and Jasper Presswell (21 not out) both weighed in lower down the order as five of the seven bowlers used took a wicket for Yelverton.

Opener and captain Ben Grove played the anchorman role for Yelverton with eight boundaries in his 48 off 77 balls.

Support was thin on the ground though with no one making more 16 in the top seven.

Yelverton were 108 for six when Mike Lemmings went in at number eight and his 47 not out off 25 balls got the scoreboard moving again.

Time ran out for Yelverton with their score on 161 for nine.

Tidball scooped the bowling honours as well for Hatherleigh with a three-for-30 bag.

*North Devon 1st XI had no game last weekend but they are in action this Saturday when Westleigh make the short trip into the Sandhills.