Bideford captain Hannam issues safety warning

Published: 9:00 AM July 29, 2021

Bideford skipper Alex Hannam has warned his side could get sucked into relegation danger unless they remember how to win matches.

The Westward Ho! side were five-wicket losers against Kilmington last time out, which was a fourth successive defeat in the B Division.

Bideford have dropped down to sixth in the table, which is a little more serious than it sounds.

Bideford (11.54 points) are barely one and a quarter points clear of Ivybridge and Dartington & Totnes who share the second relegation slot on 10.25 points.

With Ivybridge and Dartington & Totnes still to play in their final five games, the pressure is on.

Hannam said: “We have got to start winning a few games and we have to stop opposing teams getting off to a flyer against us.”

Bideford got the full 45 overs in when they batted against Kilmington and made 211 for eight.

There were two substantial stands during the innings: one of 54 between Ollie Hannam (22) and Tom Brend (50) for the second wicket and another of 60 for the fifth between youngster Jack Ford (51) and Julian Hayter (43).

The Reed brothers – Ollie and Matt – bowled cheap spells for Kilmington. Harry Johnstone and Josh Short had two wickets each.

Kilmington sped out of the blocks to reach 149 for two with Tom Gooding (540, Matt Rockett (39) and Matt Pile (26) all contributing.

Ben Gifford (2-42) and James Ford (2-44) slowed things briefly, but the pace picked up again once Short (24no) and Johnstone (34no) got motoring and Kilmington won it with more than three overs to spare.