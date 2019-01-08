Crediton were chasing the game for more than an hour and only got on level terms at 16-all with 10 minutes to go. Will Copp and Callum Davies bagged a try each for Bideford; Shaun East kicked two penalties.

The last play of the game began with a Crediton scrum near the Bideford line and ended two passes later with Ben Wonnacott scoring the winning try.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, said his side were ‘exceptional’ for 70 minutes, but that was not long enough to avoid a 23-16 defeat.

“Crediton capitalised on us failing to close the game out and the opportunities we missed,” said Morrell.

“A bit of a late wobble in terms of discipline was all Credton needed.

“Having kept Bideford out for 75 minutes, conceding two late tries was disappointing defensively.

“We won’t dwell on this too long as this was one of two very hard away games left. There are an awful lot of points out there for us yet, both home and away.”

Bideford are back at King George V this Saturday for an appointment with Falmouth.