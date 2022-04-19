Bideford confirm Southern League safety with derby victory

Bideford recovered from a disappointing defeat on Good Friday and secured their Southern League safety in a crucial Devon derby win.

The Robins were beaten by goals either side of half-time against Cirencester Town to open the Easter weekend and that meant the pressure was on for the Monday trip to Willand Rovers.

After an entertaining start to the game, Bideford found a breakthrough with a brilliant goal from Charlie Hanson, who sent a delicious long-range effort into the net.

Willand struck back through Benjamin Griffith but there was no stopping the Robins, who confirmed their league status with a winner from Craig Duff. It has been tough at times but well done to Bideford.

In the big local clash from the South-West Peninsula League on Good Friday, Torrington took the honours with a 2-0 defeat of Torridgeside. Ricky Marinaro and Tom Davey scored the goals for the Greens.



Local derby win for Torrington - Credit: Torrington FC



