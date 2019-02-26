The first score came from a great backs move created by Alessandro Aliberti to allow Isaac Clarke to power over. He then converted. Travelling with a few regulars missing resulted in Callum Jordon and Euan Gillespie moving up to the front row to stabilise the scrum. The packs dominance came at the line-out. From a catch-drive move Danny Braddick controlled at the rear and went over to score. Clarke converted from the touchline for a 17-10 lead at the break. It was by no means over and Exmouth knew it. Bideford started using the pace of the backs and a powerful run from Alex Macmillan added another try. Clarke converted again. Bideford finished with another catch-drive try for Braddick and Clarke added the points to complete a man-of-the match performance. Bideford Colts host Plymstock Albion Oaks this Saturday.