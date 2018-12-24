Seventeen tries, nine of them converted, were shared among 10 players in a win Bideford badly needed.

Chard are the first team Bideford need to go past to get out of the bottom two relegation places. The gap between them is just a point now.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, said Chard almost certainly were not at full strength, but did have a full side and three men on the bench.

“It is not as if we have gone out against 13 or 14 men and just had an easy afternoon,” said Morrell, whose side were 48-0 up at the break.

“Irrespective of who you are up against, you have to play well to score a ton of points.

“We had a strong team out and almost any team in our division would have found us tough to play against.

“Our set pieces were exceptional and that made all the difference for us.

“Even with limited possession in previous games we have looked threatening in the backs at times. Today we had lots more possession and things just flowed.

“When you are playing against a team that is not so strong, all of a sudden you are making line breaks and getting a taste for it.

“Confidence builds and you find things just work out for you.”

Morrell’s point was proved by the tries scored as both wingers, both centres and full-back Hillman had 10 between them.

The full list of scorers was Richie Norman (2), Ollie Bowes, Joe Kerwin, Alex Priest, Dean Folland, Nick Evans (2), Elliott (3), Harry Jones (1), Pete Bowes (2) and Hillman (3). Scrum-half Alessandro Aliberti kicked the conversions.

Bideford are at home to Barnstaple on Boxing Day in the traditional festive season derby clash.

There are no games involving Barnstaple, Bideford, South Molton, Ilfracombe or Torrington this Saturday.