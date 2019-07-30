Bideford v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Cricket League A Division. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Cricket League A Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Abbotskerswell, who were bottom, jumped two places up the table thanks to a win over Tavistock.

Barton swapped places with Abbotskerswell after Cornwood trounced them by eight wickets.

Bideford play Barton at the Westward Ho! ground this Saturday and anything less than a win is going to put them deeper in the relegation mire.

Second-place Budleigh, who are battling it out for a promotion spot, made 254 for seven in their 50 overs.

Zimbabwean Tar Musakanda - three 50s, three tons and an average in the 70s - may have missed out with the bat for once but there were plenty of runs in the locker.

Marc Troman (46), James Doble (36) and Ed Doble got the score up to 141 for two, only for Cameron Atkinson (3-44) and Paul Heard (3-37) to spark a mini collapse.

Budleigh had to rebuild from 154 for six and were glad of a stand of 81 between Donovan Robinson (36) and Jack England (44) for getting them up to 254.

Half-centuries from Ben Perry (53) and veteran James Ford (50) took Bideford to 137 for four and the chase was on. The turning point was losing Ollie Hannam (34) on 177 for six.

In little more than five overs Bideford were all out for 196. Musakanda (3-18) returned to the attack to take a couple of wickets and Ed Doble took two wickets in three balls to hasten Bideford's demise.