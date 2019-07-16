A modest Bradninch total of 220 for eight was largely constructed by Thom Bunker (61), Kian Burns (46) and Tim Piper (36). No one else made more than Gary Chappell (25).

Bowlers Jamie Lathwell (2-36 off 10) and Chris Luxton (1-23 off 10) seemed to sedate the Bradninch batters after a while - and spinner Jack Ford (9-4-11-2) sent them to the land of nod.

Bideford could not keep up with the five-an-over asking rate long enough to stay in touch and their chase fizzled out at 189 for seven.

Tom Brend (27) and Ben Perry (39) made a 76-run start but there was nothing more substantial than James Ford's 29 from the rest.

Spin worked for Bradninch - Josh Farley (2-29) Chappell (0-27) and Will Squire (0-30) getting through 30 cheap overs - and wickets fell to skipper Eliot Acton (3-47).

Although it was a defeat, skipper Tom Brend said Bideford could feel perky ahead of Saturdays' relegation battle with Ivybridge at Fillham Park.

"We bowled tightly for the most part with credit given to Jack Ford and Chris Luxton for their great spells,

"Things are looking so much better with the bat as well.

"We had a solid platform but need to score more of the middle overs if were going to challenge the bigger totals.

"In the main a solid performance and a lot of positives to take into a big game next week at Ivybridge."