Brothers Jackson and Charlie Passmore were in action in Plymouth against boxers from Devonport ABC.

Jackson took on Lloyd Macklin, but struggled to get to grips with his opponent, who used his superior reach to good effect against the Bideford boxer on the way to a unanimous decision.

Charlie made his debut for the club in a skills bout against Jamie Dowell, working with pace and putting up a tight guard.

The club was on the guest list for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Port Talbot Bulldogs Boxing Club on Tuesday, February 4.

Bideford and Port Talbot's strong link sees them help each other run shows, train together and co-ordinate joint group trips.

Prince William spent time speaking to club coaches and expressed his interest in the sport and the benefits it can bring.

Bideford's professional boxers Billy Stanbury and Conor Macintosh have been getting the sparring rounds in ahead of their respective bouts at Plymouth Guildhall on April 10.

Stanbury has been helping Konrad Stepanowski prepare to fight for the Southern Area title next month. Macintosh has been sparring with Constantine Ursu, a World amateur champion and now undefeated Professional.