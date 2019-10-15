Bideford were 14 points up in the first 10 minutes thanks to tries from Callum Summers and Richard Norman with two conversions from Shaun East. They dominated the first half with further tries from Dean Folland, Rob Elliott and Andrew Baxter to lead 36-0. Reece Pearn scored the only Bideford try in the second half. Honiton scored two tries in reply. Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said for 40 minutes the team played top-draw rugby. "It was the best performance of the season in the first half," said Goaman. "Our second half was not the best to be honest. "Alex Priest had an outstanding game at seven. He was a live wire all afternoon with massive tackles on the opposition. "There is lots to work on in training, but we were delighted with the bonus-point win." Bideford, who are third in the Western Counties table, are away to Penryn this Saturday.