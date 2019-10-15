Bideford's Alex Pries offloads to Peter Bowes against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Alex Pries offloads to Peter Bowes against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford were 14 points up in the first 10 minutes thanks to tries from Callum Summers and Richard Norman with two conversions from Shaun East.

They dominated the first half with further tries from Dean Folland, Rob Elliott and Andrew Baxter to lead 36-0.

Reece Pearn scored the only Bideford try in the second half. Honiton scored two tries in reply.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said for 40 minutes the team played top-draw rugby.

Reece Pearn gets a pass away against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl Reece Pearn gets a pass away against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl

"It was the best performance of the season in the first half," said Goaman.

"Our second half was not the best to be honest.

"Alex Priest had an outstanding game at seven. He was a live wire all afternoon with massive tackles on the opposition.

"There is lots to work on in training, but we were delighted with the bonus-point win."

Bideford hooker Rob Faulkner gets over the gainline against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford hooker Rob Faulkner gets over the gainline against Honiton. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford, who are third in the Western Counties table, are away to Penryn this Saturday.

Bideford v Honiton in Tribute Western Counties West. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford v Honiton in Tribute Western Counties West. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Try scorer Rob Elliot gets in on the action. Picture: Kevin Crowl Try scorer Rob Elliot gets in on the action. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford's Jamie Giddy and Olly Sanders front up. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Jamie Giddy and Olly Sanders front up. Picture: Kevin Crowl