The club has reached all the necessary criteria to be awarded British Cycling’s Go-Ride Clubmark status, a scheme for community clubs which recognises high standards in welfare, coaching, club management and equity.

Clubs are required to submit a portfolio of evidence to show they meet the criteria for the award, including suitably qualified volunteers, regular coaching sessions and development plans for the club.

Julia Klinger-Moore, coaching and clubs officer for the South West region, said: “Our congratulations go to Bideford BMX on achieving Go-Ride Clubmark status.

“The coaches and volunteers work extremely hard to provide opportunities for young people to get involved in cycling, and we look forward to continue supporting them in the future as we’re sure that the club will go on to do great things.”

Bideford BMX first launched in 1981, and now boasts a thriving membership. Sessions are held by coaches at the BMX track at Pollyfield in East-the-Water every Tuesday and Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.

For more information about the club, visit the club’s website.