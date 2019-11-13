There were two senior crews in action for the race, which was hosted by Dart Totnes Rowing Club.

The race is a 3,000m time trial up the River Dart, with crews having to navigate a series of bends on the way up to the finish at Dart Totnes Rowing Club.

The two Bideford crews fared very well in challenging conditions.

The men's open four of Alistair Peake, Dave Powe, Gary Cairns, Colin Pennington and cox Karen Curry completed the course in 12 minutes, 2 seconds to win in Division One.

There was success for the men's masters four in Division Two as well.

The crew of Peake, Powe, Pennington, Falmouth's Andy Westcott and cox Andrea Sawbridge completed the race in 12 minutes, 54 seconds to win.