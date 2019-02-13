Stanbury was part of the main event at Parkstone’s show, taking on local favourite Sam Davis and claiming a unanimous points decision.

The Bideford boxer used a stiff jab and some good pressure to force Davis onto the ropes before unleashing some fast punches, with his left hand doing a lot of damage.

Davis tried getting on the front foot, and was met with body shots by Stanbury, who was able to force himi back to the topes.

Stanbury took his momentum into the last, and sent Davis to the canvas with a left hook over the top of his guard.

His opponent beat the count and dug deep to stay in the bout through the last round.

Stanbury was presented with his trophy by former English middleweight champion Steve Bendall. He will be in action for Bideford ABC at their next home show, at Kingsley School on March 16.

For tickets, call Richard Grigg on 07949 770616 or Dick Kersey on 07841 846552.