Saints have been top of the Western Counties table for a while and Morrell said it was easy to see why.

And against quality opposition, Bideford put up a decent display despite a clutch of selection issues.

"We can have no complaints at all as we were beaten by a better side," said Morrell.

"It is always challenging trying to take a settled side into Cornwall, but we produced a really positive performance

"We didn't take advantage of the wind in the first half and, to St Austell's credit, they were excellent in the first half, capitalising on our errors to take the lead into the break."

Morrell was quick to praise the men who came into the side and said some of the players who did not make the trip might struggle to regain their places for this Saturday's home game against Teignmouth.

"Among the positives for us was the way our back three stood up and how the pack which was a little under-gunned, punched above their weight at the set piece," said Morrell.

"All things considered we were happy with our performance, which has produced some selection headaches."

Bideford's lone try was dotted down by Charlie Russell in his first game back after a lengthy injury lay-off.