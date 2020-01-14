Wins on the road have been few and far between for Bideford this season, something not far from the mind of coach Simon Morrell.

Bideford are reducing their losing margins, which Morrell sees as a step in the right direction.

"I can't question our boys' desire and courage which is something we pride ourselves on," said Morrell.

"We know what it takes to win on the road and I was really impressed with the intent displayed by the boys.

"As of yet, we haven't quite reached the levels needed to overhaul the significant advantage handed to the home sides, but we are most certainly closing in on it.

"We will dust ourselves down and relish our next challenge on the road."

Morrell said there was nothing unlucky about losing to a side in the bottom half of the table, although he admitted surprise at Falmouth's lowly league position.

"Falmouth beat us fair and square on the day," said Morrell.

"They have perhaps had a disappointing season, but have clearly recruited well and we thoroughly enjoyed a really physical encounter.

"That said, we can only worry about our own performance, which was a step up from our last outing."

For Morrell the plus points to take into this Saturday's home game with Kingsbridge were seeing long-term injury players back in action.

"Dean Folland emerged off the bench, for the first time in two months made a significant difference, as did a first run-out for three months for Reece Pearne," said Morrell.

Bideford Quins won 43-25 at Tiverton in a fast-and-furious Merit Table encounter.

Bideford started well with Danny Braddick scoring from a catch-and-drive line-out. Sam Griffin converted.

The visitors added further tries before the break with another from from Braddick and two from Griffin to lead 22-10 at half time.

Going into the second half knowing Tiverton would throw everything at them, the Quins kept their defence strong and continued to play great rugby despite a couple of yellow cards.

Tiverton hit back with three scores with the Quins adding further tries themselves with Harry Jones touching down twice and James Scott adding the final one. Griffin added the extras.

Bideford Veterans overcame their Okehampton counterparts 24-12 on a muddy encounter that brightened up a miserable afternoon.

Bideford opened the livelier team when prop John Crews sprinted clear from a ruck to touch down. The visitors hit back to level at 5-5.

Stuart Arnett-Clarke then darted over and Dave Quance added a third before half time.

Okehampton pulled one back before John Mills scored the final try for the hosts.

Quance kicked two conversions.