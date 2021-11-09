Bideford beaten by a lack of numbers

Bideford players bring down the Wellington ball carrier within yards of the try line. Picture: KEVIN CROWL - Credit: Archant

Depleted Bideford went down to a 29-7 Western Counties defeat at Penryn in a scrappy game. With so many players unable to travel, Bideford had seven second team players starting at Penryn.

Alex Priest had to leave the field for 40 minutes with a nasty cut from a punch five minutes into the game, which did not help Bideford’s cause. When Priest came back in the second half he got a try back for Bideford that Reece Pearn converted.

Bideford manager Bradley Goaman said: “It was always going to be a tough day with so many players missing, and it's becoming very frustrating when it happens, but full credit to the players who were called up and put in a great shift.

“We could have scored a couple more tries in the second half, but could not break their defence. Reece Pearn had a busy afternoon of tackling at full-back and Rob Elliot played well again.

“We will move on quickly, reset, and prepare for our home game against high-flying Teignmouth in a couple of weeks.”

Just getting a team out was a major triumph for Torrington, who lost 21-12 at Salcombe.

“Our injury list hit us and playing away for the fifth time in seven games also took its toll,” said coach Zerran Bell.

“We only travelled with 13 players and, even short handed, the sprit of the team is strong and the effort put in, showed that Torrington is on the rise.

Cameron Valley and Shane Salco were the Torrington try scorers. Jamie Sands kicked a goal.

South Molton moved up the Devon One table to third thanks to a 49-0 win over visiting Tamar Saracens.

Ollie Squire and Luke Doyle pocketed two tries and there were singles for Julian Taylor and Hugo Mitchell. Jack Cook contributed 19 points from kicks.

Neil Edwards, the Molton team manager, said the game did not follow the script he was expecting.

“We thought it was going to be a tough game as Tamar have been winning games and winning the well,” said Edwards.