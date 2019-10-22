As coach Simon Morrell was forced to make changes for the trip, the last thing he wanted was a couple of early injuries.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened, which left Bideford without direction right behind the scrum.

Morrell said: "Penryn thoroughly deserved their win, but we will take heart from some excellent individual performances.

"Many of those performances were from a number of second XV players, who have patiently waited for an opportunity.

"Although we put in a very good account for ourselves, perhaps didn't quite have enough experience in the 18 on the day.

"Losing Callum Summers after 10 and Charlie Richards after 20 resulted in an already makeshift back line managing 60 minutes without any recognised half backs.

"We could have folded, but didn't and were really unlucky to have a fourth try disallowed.

"Moving forward we will take this one on the chin and we a realising a big test against Saltash this week."

Dean Folland, Josh King and Rob Fishleigh were the Bideford try scorers. Reece Pearn landed two conversions.