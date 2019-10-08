Defeat cost Bideford their share of the divisional leadership with St Austell and dropped them down to third in the table.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said his side could have no complaints.

Kingsbridge deserved to win as they were the better side," said Goaman.

"I can't fault any of the players efforts on the pitch against a strong Kingsbridge side.

"Jamie Giddy and Dean Folland had outstanding games in the back row and hooker Rob Faukner and centre Rob Elliott both put in a big 80 minutes."

Goaman said Bideford did have chances, but failed to put them away.

He said: "We had five good scoring opportunities from five yards out from line outs and scrums, but silly errors cost us. We need to be ruthless."

It is newly promoted Honiton at home next for Bideford, which Goaman said is an opportunity to bounce back.

"We will keep a very positive mind set for the campaign ahead and move on quickly from this defeat."