Alex Hannam hit 51 down the order for Bideford, who recovered from a worrying 99 for six to make 182 all out. Hannam was involved in stands worth 83 for the last four wickets, which gave Bideford's bowlers something to defend.

Marc Troman (60) and Ed Doble (50) put on 98 for Budleigh's second wicket as the leaders secured a fourth straight win at the top of the table.

Budleigh may be sitting pretty, but Bideford have an uncomfortable perch one place and four points clear of the relegation places.

Paul Heard, the Bideford captain, said batters have to give the bowlers more runs to work with when they go in first.

"We started to build partnerships with the bat, and got to a total that was acceptable, but were probably 30-40 below par on a good pitch with a rapid outfield," said Heard.

"Alex Hannam was impressive for a second week in a row and deserved his 50.

"Our bowlers stuck at it well and took it long into the game. Jack Ford was pick of the bowlers and made it difficult to score, but Budleigh were patient and timed the innings well."

Bideford go to fellow strugglers Barton this Saturday.