Bideford beat top side Truro in challenging conditions

Conrad Sutcliffe

Published: 8:50 AM December 7, 2021
Bideford players celebrate their victory at the final whistle.

Bideford players celebrate their victory at the final whistle

What a difference a week made for Bideford after the disappointment of a Devon derby defeat at the hands of Tiverton. 

Seven days on it was Truro, who were on the end of a 17-13 defeat at KGV, on a day full of tension, drama and excellent rugby under pressure from Bideford. . 

The first half was tough going against a good Truro side who have been in the top four for most of the season so far. 

Bideford were 7-3 up at the break with Andy Baxter scoring a try and Reece Pearn kicking the conversion.  

The second half was a tense affair with Truro pinning Bideford back using the wind, but outstanding defence kept the Cornish side from scoring. 

When Bideford had possession, they looked lively in attack and scored two more tries through Josh King and Dean Folland. 

Truro scored a late try to set-up a tense final five minutes, but Bideford's defence held out for a deserved victory that sent supporters home happy. 

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said a win over top opposition was long overdue. 

“We needed to win this game at home against one of the top teams and were put under a lot of pressure by a very good side,” said Goaman. 

“Truro are up there for a reason and credit to our players as they put a real shift in. I was really pleased with the work ethic and the way our boys kept their heads 

“What pleased me most about this win was the way we dug in against the wind in the second half. It was a real collective effort.” 

Although it was a ‘collective effort’, Goaman had personal pats on the back to hand out. 

“Playmaker Mark Lee is a class act and with him out injured, Sam Griffin played 10 and controlled the game well,” said Goaman. 

"Jono Slee was class again today in defence and attack – and Peter Bowes had an excellent game and was the man of the match." 

Bideford are away to Wadebridge this Saturday. 

Standing firm....Bideford get a defensive workout as Truro forwards apply pressure in the closing

Standing firm....Bideford get a defensive workout as Truro forwards apply pressure in the closing minutes of the game.

Bideford try scorer No.8 Dean Folland shows the signs of a hard fought forward battle.

Bideford try scorer No.8 Dean Folland shows the signs of a hard fought forward battle.


