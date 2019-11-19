Bideford players congratulate try scorer Olly Sanders. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford players congratulate try scorer Olly Sanders. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford coach Simon Morrell said his side had to 'win the game twice' and had a valid point.

Teignmouth came back from 10-0 down to lead 13-10 at the break, but paid heavily for losing Ben Allison to the sin bin straight after the interval.

While Teignmouth were a man down Bideford scored two tries and converted them both - and this time there was no way back for the visitors.

Morrell, a former Teignmouth coach, said his former club were tough to beat and Bideford's players deserved plenty of credit for the way they won.

Bideford v Teignmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford v Teignmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl

"The boys can be really proud of their efforts against a strong Teignmouth team who have been exceptional on the road this year," said Morrell.

"We had to really think our way out of that hole we found our way in - blood and thunder will only get you so far - so it was pleasing to see us using the grey matter to good effect as well."

Dean Folland, Ollie Sanders and Shaun East scored the tries that gave Bideford victory. Dave Slee kicked the goal points.

Assessing the game, Morrell said Bideford probably deserved more than they got out of the game.

Bideford flanker Will Copp makes his presence felt with a big hit. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford flanker Will Copp makes his presence felt with a big hit. Picture: Kevin Crowl

"We had a number of opportunities in the first half and felt we really had Teignmouth against the ropes," said Morrell.

"Credit to Teignmouth. They scrambled well in defence and kept us out.

"Compounding this, we gifted them two long-range penalties and a converted try from long-range maul.

"You could argue we were to blame going in 13-10 down and that it was a wake-up call.

A bloodied but unbowedn fly half Sean East opened the scoring for Bideford. Picture: Kevin Crowl A bloodied but unbowedn fly half Sean East opened the scoring for Bideford. Picture: Kevin Crowl

"We managed the middle third of the game far better. Avoiding any silly penalties between the 10-metre lines was crucial to stop dishing out soft points. So it proved.

"We seemed to dominate the field position and possession and the pressure told. If anything we were possible unlucky to have the bonus point try ruled out."

Morrell has an appointment with another of his former clubs this Saturday when Bideford make the short trip to Tiverton.