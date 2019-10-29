Post match words from Coach Simon Morrell. Picture: Kevin Crowl Post match words from Coach Simon Morrell. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford led 18-9 at the break and added two more tries to complete a bonus-point win before Saltash pulled a try back in the last minute of the game.

Two tries from Dean Folland and a third from Josh King put Bideford in command, Reece Pearne added a penalty before the break.

After the interval Will Copp and Richie Norman scored the tries that took Bideford out of sight.

Victory keeps Bideford third in the table, a point behind joint leaders Wellington and St Austell but from one more game.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, said Saltash may be bottom of the table but were tough to break down.

"This game was a useful benchmark for us as only 12 months ago we were losing at home to Saltash," said Morrell.

"To deal with them in this manner was very reassuring and reward for the boys' exceptional commitment in training."

Morrell was looking for improvements after the defeat at Penryn and largely got want he wanted.

"A much more pragmatic, thought-out performance was needed and that is what we delivered," said Morrell.

"We coupled that with a strong performance in the set-piece and the pressure told.

"We scored three good tries through in the first half and, even more impressively, two in the second half playing into a strong wind.

"We coped with the conditions really well. Dave Slee and Andy Baxter in particular managed our kicking game exceptionally well."

