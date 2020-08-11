Bideford's Tom Brend batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford's Tom Brend batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart

Ollie Hannam (62) and Tom Brend (56) had been Bideford’s primary run scorers in their total of 180 for eight.

No one else reached 20 for Bideford in a tally that looked a little on the low side.

James Starkey (2-11) was the pick of the North Devon bowlers. Josh Atkinson (2-43) bagged a couple of scalps against his former club.

North Devon lost Starkey two balls into their reply, but seemed to recover while Jay Rothery (27) and Joe Kelly (16) put on 46 for the second wicket.

Bideford's Oliver Hannam batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford's Oliver Hannam batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart

Once Rothery then Kelly fell to Lathwell (3-38), and Ford picked off two in the same over on the way to three for 13, it was downhill all the way to 101 all out.

Bideford entertain Barnstaple and Pilton on Saturday.

Braunton’s Jack Whittaker snatched his chance to open the batting against Barnstaple and Pilton with both hands in the 97-run win over Barnstaple & Pilton in North One.

Bideford's Tom Brend batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford's Tom Brend batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart

By the time the teenaged Whittaker was second out with the score on 172 he had been involved in stands of 71 with Sam Bithell (41) and 101 with Alfie Huxtable (65).

Whittaker made 63 off 107 balls and earned a pat on the back from Braunton’s senior player and Devon spinner Steve Moore.

“Young Jack was promoted to open the batting and it was a good innings from him,” said Moore.

“Jack’s composed innings gave us the platform with wickets in hand. He was part of a really good partnership with Alfie Huxtable, who played beautifully.”

Bideford's Oliver Hannam batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford's Oliver Hannam batting against North Devon 2nd XI. Picture: Matt Smart

Joe Barnes made 23 in a rush towards the end of their 40 overs as Braunton reached 231 for four.

Barnstaple’s frontline bowlers all stayed in and around four-an-over territory, although some of the occasional bowlers suffered at the end.

Shashank Iyer, a 26-year-old leg-spinner new to Braunton, had figures of one for 32 from seven overs on his 1st XI debut.

Braunton’s bowlers put the lid on the Barnstaple batters from the earliest overs and once behind the clock there was no way back.

Andrew Norman (0-18 of 8) gave little away with the new ball and also earned praise from Moore.

“Andrew is only 15 and it was a very good opening spell from him,” said Moore.

Huxtable (2-18) was the only bowler with more than one wicket.

James Roe top scored for Barnstaple with 53 and there were chip-ins from Rob Holm (24) and skipper Lee Cole (28) in a total of 145 for six.

Braunton go to North Devon this Saturday.