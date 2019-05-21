Bideford, winless going into round three, were in all sorts of trouble at 19 for four after Josh Coker (3-39) and James Sharp (3-33) got among the top order. When Bideford were 98 for eight the end appeared to be in sight, but Jamie Lathwell and Alex Hannam were up for the scrap. Lathwell kept one end going for 26 while Hannam made 41 not out at the other to help Bideford to 157 all out in the last of their 50 overs. A last-wicket stand of 45 between Hannam and tail-ender Martin Stewart proved decisive. Ivybridge got to 56 without loss thanks to openers Adam Huxtable (37) and Harvey Johnson (27). Then the wheels fell off. Lathwell (4-24) got into the middle order, Paul Heard (2-34) and Stewart (2-7) chipped away too and Coker (13) had the only other double-figure score for the Bridge on the way to 118 all out. A first league win was a relief for skipper Paul Heard, who knew where to place the credit.