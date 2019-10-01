Bideford's Ollie Sanders drives at the Falmouth defence. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Ollie Sanders drives at the Falmouth defence. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford scored three tries in the first half through Dean Folland, Callum Davies and Will Copp, two converted by Shaun East to lead 19-3 at half time.

Copp left the field after 20 minutes with a shoulder injury and the management hope he will be fit for the tricky trip to Kingsbridge this Saturday.

Pat Sanders went off with concussion in the second half and will out for the next three weeks.

Peter Hockridge scored in the second half for Bideford to secure victory.

Bideford's Josh King, Shaun Ivall-East, Reece Pearn, Billy Teape and Dave Slee. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Josh King, Shaun Ivall-East, Reece Pearn, Billy Teape and Dave Slee. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said the hard work was done in the first 40 minutes.

"We played very well and controlled the game in the first half, said Goaman.

"We kicked well in the correct areas of the pitch and our set piece was excellent."

Jamie Giddy got the vote as man of the match, although Ollie Sanders and Reece Pearn both had a claim for it.

Bideford's Shaun Ivall-East and Jamie Giddy force the Falmouth ball carrier to drop the ball. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Shaun Ivall-East and Jamie Giddy force the Falmouth ball carrier to drop the ball. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Bideford's Pete Hockridge and Richard Norman watch on. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford's Pete Hockridge and Richard Norman watch on. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Seb Buckland defends the gain line against Falmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl Seb Buckland defends the gain line against Falmouth. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Clearing the line. Bideford's Dave Slee passes back. Picture: Kevin Crowl Clearing the line. Bideford's Dave Slee passes back. Picture: Kevin Crowl