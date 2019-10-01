Bideford scored three tries in the first half through Dean Folland, Callum Davies and Will Copp, two converted by Shaun East to lead 19-3 at half time. Copp left the field after 20 minutes with a shoulder injury and the management hope he will be fit for the tricky trip to Kingsbridge this Saturday. Pat Sanders went off with concussion in the second half and will out for the next three weeks. Peter Hockridge scored in the second half for Bideford to secure victory. Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, said the hard work was done in the first 40 minutes. "We played very well and controlled the game in the first half, said Goaman. "We kicked well in the correct areas of the pitch and our set piece was excellent." Jamie Giddy got the vote as man of the match, although Ollie Sanders and Reece Pearn both had a claim for it.