Cullompton, who had lost four on the trot going into the game, were no pushovers and up to half time and beyond proved tough to break down.

Even when Bideford took the lead with a try by Rob Elliot, which Dave Slee converted, there was no margin for error.

Simon Morrell, the Bideford coach, said although his side made life hard for themselves by picking wrong options, he was content coming away with a win.

"We seemed to dominate the first 40 minutes but made a season's worth of errors in Cullompton's 22 and felt this in effect put us under an awful lot of unnecessary pressure," said Morrell.

"The second half started in similar fashion with our set piece was dominant and we seemed to be in control of everything bar the score line.

"When we scored our try that seemed turn the tide and for the final 20 minutes Cullompton looked far more threatening.

"That said, we will gladly take the win. Every team seems to suffer with injuries at some stage of the season and this seems to be our sticky patch. So to take six points from our previous two games is a huge positive and reflection of the depth of our squad."

Bideford, a respectable fifth in the table, are away to Falmouth this Saturday.