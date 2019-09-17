Bideford host Chard in the Tribute Western Counties West. Picture: Kevin Crowl Bideford host Chard in the Tribute Western Counties West. Picture: Kevin Crowl

Could do better though was the verdict from team manager Bradley Goaman despite another win.

"Delighted with the win, but our performance was very average to say the least," said Goaman.

"Our penalty count was ridiculous and players need to learn quickly because we will get punished by a better side."

A Reece Pearn try and a Shaun East conversion and penalty gave Bideford a 10-3 lead at half time.

Bideford scored another try through Rob Elliott after the break and East added a second penalty.

Despite highlighting some work-ons, Goaman also had positives.

"Our defence was very good, Rob Faulkner had a great game and Harry Jones looked lively on the wing," said Goaman.

Bideford make one of their shorter trips of the season this Saturday when they travel down the Link Road to play Cullompton, who have yet to win a game.

