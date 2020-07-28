Bideford batting against Braunton in the Devon Cricket League North One. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford batting against Braunton in the Devon Cricket League North One. Picture: Matt Smart

Jack Ford hit a top score of 49 for Bideford in their 40-over total of 197 for four.

Ford, who went in first wicket down at 28, put on 58 with James Hayter (28) and 49 with dad James Ford (25).

Ashley Baker (32no) and Ollie Hannam (18no) were there at the end for Bideford.

Jon Baglow (2-41) and James Lake (2-25) were the Braunton wicket takers.

Sam Bithell (21) and Callum Mitchell (40) made early runs for Braunton, but a dip from 69 for two to 88 for five harmed their chase.

Although Baglow (30) tried to salvage the situation, no, one else in the middle order made a double-figure score as Braunton slowed to 160 for nine.

Man of the match Jack Ford (4-31) together with Jamie Lathwell (2-13) and Tom Brend (2-29) did most of the damage with the ball for Bideford.

