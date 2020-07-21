Bideford host Braunton in a warm-up game at Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart Bideford host Braunton in a warm-up game at Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart

Joe Barnes hit a top score of 61 for Braunton, who were all out for 127. Jamie Lathwell (4-13) and Tom Brend (3-37) took the bowling plaudits for Bideford.

Bits and pieces from James Hayter (25), Jack Ford (30) and Billy Blackburn (22no) got Bideford through, once they had seen off Braunton bowlers Barnes (4-30) and Steve Moore, whose bowling figures were nine overs bowled one wicket taken and nine runs conceded.

Newton Tracey’s batting looked a little rusty in warm-up games against Chulmleigh and Holsworthy.

Chulmleigh had Newton Tracey all out for 91 in a 40-over friendly. Captain Graham Moore (13) made the only score above 10.

Bideford host Braunton in a warm-up game at Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart Bideford host Braunton in a warm-up game at Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart

Newton Tracey lost the game by eight wickets.

Holsworthy had to work harder for their five-wicket win over Newton Tracey, who were bowled out for 134 in the last of their 40 overs. Keiran Soper top scored on 36.

Holsworthy needed 24.4 overs to knock of the runs needed to win. Marcus Bulled (2-18) bowled six tidy overs for Newton Tracey.

Newton Tracey’s foray into Devon League cricket starts this Saturday when they go to Filleigh in Division Two North.