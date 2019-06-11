Bideford v Abbotskerswell at Westward Ho! in the Tolchards Devon A Division. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford v Abbotskerswell at Westward Ho! in the Tolchards Devon A Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Three wins in their last four have moved Bideford 31 points clear of the relegation places.

Abbots were bowled out for 100 in the 38th of their 50 overs. Connor Adams made 34 going in at seven to 'rescue' them from a parlous 49 for five.

Apart from opener James Westlake (20), no one else made more than nine.

Alex Hannam (4-27) had three of the first four wickets to fall. Heard three of the final four.

Bideford needed 22 overs to knock off the runs and got there in bits and pieces. Ollie Hannam was undefeated on 23 when the winning post was passed.

Heard said: "We are trying to play simple, boring cricket and hopefully nothing changes

"Really pleased with the attitude and application of the team and glad we're converting that into results.

"Alex Hannam was good with the ball first-up and the batters all took responsibility, which is a vast improvement."

Abbots have now lost five on the reel on their way down the table to third from bottom.

Nick Watkin, the Abbotskerswell captain, felt there were mitigating circumstances for his side at Westward Ho!

"The toss was crucial on a dreadful wicket that got easier as day wore on," said Watkin.

"Bideford's seamers bowled particularly well and took full use of the conditions.

"Not a lot is going our way at present."

Heard said he was mystified to hear Watkin criticise the pitch.

"It did a bit early on because of the moisture, but there were absolutely no demons," said Heard.