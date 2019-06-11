Three wins in their last four have moved Bideford 31 points clear of the relegation places. Abbots were bowled out for 100 in the 38th of their 50 overs. Connor Adams made 34 going in at seven to 'rescue' them from a parlous 49 for five. Apart from opener James Westlake (20), no one else made more than nine. Alex Hannam (4-27) had three of the first four wickets to fall. Heard three of the final four. Bideford needed 22 overs to knock off the runs and got there in bits and pieces. Ollie Hannam was undefeated on 23 when the winning post was passed. Heard said: