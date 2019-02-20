There were 20 competitors across the mens womens and mixed events in the competition, which has been coordinated by Bideford Community Badminton Network. There were two titles for Bideford 24-year-old Harminder Chaggor on the day. He partnered up with Mark Nesbitt, with the pair picking up four wins on the way to the final, where they beat Edgehill Badminton Clubs Paul Cook and Bradley Cloutman 21-18. Chaggor took the mixed title with Northams Alison Widdicombe, with the pair beating Karen Morris and Paul Cook 21-12 in the final. Morris and daugter Emma Champion won the womens doubles tournament, going undefeated. The battle for runners up spot resulted in a three-way tie and a points countback going in the favour of Catherine Andrews and Julie Souch.