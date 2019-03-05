For Bideford, waging a battle to stay up not go up, it was a win on the road that got away.

A victory over Tiverton at King George V this Saturday will ensure Bideford stay clear of the Western Counties bottom two.

Bideford led 10-0 after 20 minutes and were 15-5 up early in the second half.

Two tries from Saints flanker Max Duggan levelled the scores and Kav Boyer converted the second to give the home side victory.

Bideford’s try scorers were Dean Folland and Nick Evans. Allessandro Albertini kicked the goals.

Said Morrell: “Possibly we should have won that one.

“We looked comfortable with ten to go and can take heart from that.”

Morrell said the take-away from the game was being quick to react to the state of play.

“We possibly have to look at our penalty count,” said Morrell.

“I felt a few decisions were a little arbitrary and essentially we were far too slow to adjust to the interpretations at the break down.

“That said, we won’t waste too much time worrying about the what-ifs.”

Bideford struggled for the first three months of the season but have beaten leaders Sidmouth and given St Austell (third) a scare in the last two games.

Survival is not certain yet, but Morrell is quietly confident of winning enough games to avoid the drop.

“We seem to be really comfortable playing at this level now and are certainly not out of place in our encounters with the teams at the top of the division,” he said.

“We can welcome back a number of players into the selection pot this Saturday and feel we have three wins in us.”