The August bank holiday festival, usually an open event, was restricted to members only this year due to Covid-19 limitations.

The 48 hour fishing format from Friday night to Sunday night remained the same and anglers dispersed to all corners of the South West to try and catch that elusive specimen.

Stephen Found landed a very good specimen thornback ray of 13 pounds and 15-and-a-quarter ounces (160.509 per cent) which was also a new club record, to take first place.

Andrew Clements took second with another thornback of 11lb 5 ½ oz while Stephen also took third with one of 10lb 7 ¼ with Andrew also taking fourth with a specimen bass of 7lb 8 ½.

Andrew Clements also took the recent daytime rover with a thick-lipped mullet of 4lb 5 ¾ while Antony Smith was second with a wrasse of just over 3lb.

Once again, quality fish proved hard to come by for most of those fishing.

