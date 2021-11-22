Bideford and Teigns share spoils and points

Bideford were never behind against Teignmouth in a Western Counties game that ended in a 10-all draw.

Twice, Bideford took the lead and twice Teignmouth came from behind to level it up. Both sides had opportunities to win the game in the final 10 minutes, but were unable to take them.

Bradley Goaman, the Bideford team manager, commented that Teignmouth were ‘a well-organised side’ and he had ‘no complaints’ about the results.

Goaman said: “I have got to commend our defensive effort, as we went through a lot of pressure and the players showed great character.

“We can take real confidence from our defence. The boys had to work hard as Teignmouth dominated possession all afternoon – and full credit to them.

“There were outstanding individual performances from player-coach Mark Lee, Alex Priest and Dean Folland, whose no-nonsense tackling and ball carrying was on another level.”

Bideford started strongly and took an early lead through a brilliant individual try from Reece Pearn, who also kicked the conversion for a 7-0 lead in the first 15 minutes.

Teignmouth levelled it with a Dane Layton try from a driving maul that Jack Mayne converted for 7-7 at half time. Pearn, Bideford’s man of the match, kicked his side 10-7 up with a penalty.

Unfortunately for Bideford they coughed up a penalty in front their posts with 15 minutes to go and Mayne kicked it for 10-10.

Said Goaman: “We had very limited opportunities to attack with so little ball going forward, but when we do have the ball, we need to be more clinical.

“With Pat Sanders and Rob Elliot not available, Andrew Baxter and Sam Griffin played well at 12 and 13.”

Bideford make the short trip to Tiverton this Saturday.

Bideford Quins defeated South Molton 29-12 in an entertaining recent friendly, although the visitors were the better side in the early exchanges, leading 12-5 at the interval.

The Quins made some personnel changes at half-time and ran over four excellent tries from Jono Slee, Callum Davies, Zach Powell and Richie Fenton, which confirmed a decent result.

Forward battle...the Bideford pack contest a scrum. - Credit: Kevin Crowl

Bideford Manager, Bradley Goaman, looks on from the sideline as No. 8 Dean Folland drives hard into the solid blue wall of the Teignmouth defence. - Credit: Kevin Crowl



