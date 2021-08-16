Bideford ABC enjoy Riviera Box Cup success

Published: 9:19 AM August 16, 2021

Bideford ABC had plenty of success in the Riviera Box Cup, coming away with two gold medals and two silver medals.

James Dearson picked up gold in the senior light heavyweight category beating Tom Creighton from St Ives by unanimous decision.

Dearson controlled all three rounds, boxing with a relaxed style working behind the jab and scoring with solid counter punches over the top of Creighton's guard

Charlie Passmore also won gold in the junior category, boxing twice in two days.

Passmore overcame a stiff test against Blake Trott from Torbay in his semi-final on points and in the final the day after, found more gears to beat John Isaacs (ANA Boxing Club), scoring two standing counts on the way to a unanimous points win.

Bideford AFC's Charlie Passmore celebrates - Credit: Bideford AFC

Jackson Passmore put in a great effort in his final against Jimmy Docherty from Fisher Boxing Club, just losing out on a tight points decision.

Evan Suggate started well in his bout against Louis Isaacs from Darlington ABC, winning the first round with some solid left hands.

But Isaacs came on strong towards the end of the second round, splitting Suggate’s nose and forcing the referee to stop the fight.