Bideford set to host Barnstaple in big FA Cup derby

Published: 1:00 PM August 18, 2021

Bideford are set to host Barnstaple Town in the FA Cup at the Sports Ground - Credit: Matt Smart

Bideford welcome North Devon rivals Barnstaple Town for a mouthwatering FA Cup preliminary round tie on Saturday (August 21).

And the Robins will go into the tie having been denied victory in their opening Southern League match of the season by a last-gasp Winchester City goal.

Javan Wright was played in by Charlie Duff on 15 minutes, but denied by Charlie Philpott's excellent save.

And the hosts took the lead five minutes later when Simbarashe Mlambo ran on to Oliver Balmer's hopeful pass and beat Jack Arthur.

Duff levelled on the half-hour mark, sweeping home Mattie Buchan's cutback, and was denied a second soon after by a covering defender when looking to convert Wright's pass.

Arthur kept out a header from Mlambo in the second half and the City striker also headed wide before the Robins went 2-1 up on 76 minutes.

Jack Calver's free-kick was nodded down by Duff for James Mayne to stretch and guide past Philpott for the go-ahead goal.

And it looked like being the winner, despite a second yellow card and 86th-minute dismissal for Wright, until the sixth minute of stoppage time when Daniel King's long throw was headed against a post and Jamie Barron netted from close range.

Bideford have been given a home tie against Taunton Town in the Southern League Cup on September 7.

*Barnstaple were left empty handed in their opening league fixture after conceding three goals in the last 14 minutes to lose 3-1 to Lymington Town.

Theo Ofori and Tornado Bello had first-half chances for Barum, while JJ Evans tested the visiting keeper from long range.

And the home side took the lead on the hour mark when a long ball over the top of the Lymington defence found Ofori, who finished superbly.

However, Craig Stanley levelled on 76 minutes from close range at a corner and substitute Dominic Thelan put them 2-1 up with six minutes remaining.

Bello, Ofori and Muhammed had chances to get Barum back on terms in the closing stages, but Thelan sealed the points for Lymington with their third goal in injury time.

Meanwhile, draws for the county cup competitions see Barnstaple play Crediton United in the Bayside Graphics St Lukes Challenge Cup at Mill Road on or before September 29 and the reserves visit Colyton in the Sportslighting Premier Cup on September 4.