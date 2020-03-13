Mccarick used neat footwork and sharp punching to win the first two rounds.

In the final round, Whipp found weaknesses in his opponent though and managed to get inside and score with some solid combinations and strong body shots.

Although Whipp was dominant in the last round, Mccarick done enough in the early stages to get the points win.

Meanwhile, Charlie Passmore was in action closer to home when he travelled to Torrington for a skills bout against Riley Cook from the host club.

Passmore stayed controlled for three full rounds, working well off the jab showing and his overall performance pffered plenty of potential for the future.

Bideford ABC's next show is being staged at Bideford College on March 21 with opening bout getting underway at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced £10 and will be available on the door.