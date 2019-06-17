The 13-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season, putting in some top performances to reach the England Boxing finals only to lose out by a split decision.

The youngster's progress has been closely monitored by England coaches over the last year and they have been impressed with what they have seen from the young Bideford boxer, hence his call up to a weekend of training with other top boxers.

Burston is following a route taken by a number of Bideford boxers in the past with some going on to gain England call-ups as a result.