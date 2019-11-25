Stanbury was up against Martin Kabrhel from Czech Republic with the pair contesting a four-round middleweight contest at Plymouth Guildhall.

Stanbury looked composed from the first bell, finding his jab and making Kabrhel's wild right hands miss their target. Stanbury picked his shots well and a solid right hook to the body saw Kabrhel on the canvas. The Czech boxer got to his feet, but Stanbury slowly stalked him to the ropes, putting him down again with a fast flurry of punches. Kabrhel bravely got up again, but the Bideford boxer sensed the finish as he feinted a left to the body and drove a right hook over Kabrhel's guard to put him on the floor and that was to he the final action as the referee ended the contest with Stanbury a spectacular winner.