It was Vitalis first bout back after four years away from the sport, competing in the senior development championships.

Head demonstrated good hand speed with fast flurries of punches to nick the first round.

Vitali found his range in the second landing big right uppercuts an left hooks levelling the scores going into the last round.

The last round was toe-to-toe, but it was Head who had a bit more energy to finish strong until the final bell.