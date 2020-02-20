Murdoch took on home favourite Kieren Burnside at the top of the bill and boxed well behind his southpaw stance, scoring with straight two-punch combinations early on.

The second round saw Burnside come out more fired up, and he caught Murdoch on the ropes with a barrage of punches.

Murdoch needed a big last round and he delivered, using his feet well and picking Burnside off in a dominant round to secure the split decision win.

Bideford professionals Billy Stanbury and Conor Mcintosh made the trip to Llanelli to get some sparring rounds under their belts ahead of their fights in Plymouth on April 10.

Bideford's next home show will be at Bideford College on Saturday, March 21.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Tommy Langford will be a special guest at the show, as will Stanbury and Mcintosh.

For tickets, costing £10, call Richard Grigg on 07949770616.