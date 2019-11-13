Bideford's Lewis Cornish was a unanimous winner over Luke Booth from Chichester. Picture: Steve Hatch Bideford's Lewis Cornish was a unanimous winner over Luke Booth from Chichester. Picture: Steve Hatch

Josh Bennett beat local rival James Burnside, from the Phoenix club, on unanimous points to claim the Durrant Belt for best boxer of the night.

Bennett boxed behind long straights, finding gaps in his rival's guard in a dominant first round.

And he kept the pressure on in the second round, picking off Burnside with clean shots and keeping the pace up in the final round with shots to head and body, including a strong right to force a standing eight count.

Bideford heavyweights Gareth Hynd and Chris Porteous had the crowd on their feet during a toe-to-toe battle, with the tidier Hynd claiming a unanimous points victory.

Bideford's Rocky Grigg (left) had a skills bout to open the evening. Picture: Steve Hatch Bideford's Rocky Grigg (left) had a skills bout to open the evening. Picture: Steve Hatch

But another heavyweight, Joe Wolfe, was denied his first win by Port Talbot's Sam O'Connor.

After a tight first round, Wolfe landed clean left crosses in the second, only for O'Connor to land a knockout left hook with only 10 seconds left.

Will Murdoch landed a powerful straight left to the nose of Bruce Allen, of Tavistock, to force a standing count and unfurled heavy punches to force a stopage.

But Dylan Burston had a tough test against Chicester's England international Conor McKormack, despite a sharp first round and success from range in the second, as his rival produced a big last round in a unanimous points win.

Lewis Cornish showed a big improvement in dominating Luke Booth of Chichester with solid jabs, with a big left hook forcing a standing count in the third round of a unanimous points win.

James Dearson lost on points to the busy Alex Dakaj (Hemel Hempstead), while Ethan Whipp was beaten by Hemel's Zayd Kassemi despite spells of success on the inside, but Jackson Passmore produced a career-best display to beat Torbay's Sonny Reardon on a split decision after stepping up in class.

Liam Copp made a competitive debut against Leon Parsons (Wimborne) and showed lots of potential in a split points loss as Rocky Grigg landed some fast combinations in a skills contest.

Other bouts on the night saw Torbay's Callum McLuskey defeat Dylan Edwards of Port Talbot on a split points decision, while Lympstone's Tommy Lee beat Josh Bunker (Intense) by the same outcome.