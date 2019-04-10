Cornish won the boxer of the night award for his bout against Leon Warburton.

The Bideford boxer came under some pressure from Warburton early on, with the Dorset lad coming in with some heavy hooks.

Cornish changed his tactics in the second round, driving his opponent back with some crisp combinations to level the scores going into the final round.

The two went toe to toe with some big exchanges in the final round, but some eye-catching body shots before the bell helped Cornish seal a points win.

Kennedy took on Alfie Woods, but didn’t quite get into a rhythm. After getting trapped on the ropes with a barrage of punches he received a standing eight count.

The Bideford boxer struggled to get his composure back before another rally of shots forced the referee to stop the contest in Woods’ favour.