Cornish won the title in the 60-63kg category with a unanimous win over Portland's Leon Warburton, who he lost the title to last season.

This time around Cornish showed plenty of improvement, commanding some the centre of the ring and landing some heavy blows - forcing a standing eight count in the first round.

Cornish maintained a high pace throughout, landing some well-worked body shots in the last to open up his left hook.

Stevenson faced Bailey Ward from Parkstone ABC in the 54-57kg category and used his fast hand speed and footwork well throughout.

After a dominant first round, Stevenson shook off some counters and kept busy before going up a gear in the final round to take a unanimous decision.

Both boxers move on to the quarter finals of the England Junior Championships where they will meet the Southern Counties champions.