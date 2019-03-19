Kohan Kennedy in action against Blake Davies. Picture: Steve Hatch. Kohan Kennedy in action against Blake Davies. Picture: Steve Hatch.

There were wins for 10 of the 11 Bideford boxers in the home corner at Kingsley School.

Billy Stanbury picked up the award for the best senior boxer after topping the bill against Parkstone ABC’s Sam Davis. The Bideford boxer found his range with some hard straight shots from the start, but Davis became more elusive in the second round.

It clicked for Stanbury in the final round, with shots flowing together nicely. A big left cross forced Davis to take a standing eight count, with Stanbury going on to take a unanimous decision and a seventh consecutive win.

The junior award went to Kohan Kennedy, who looked stylish throughout in a unanimous win over Blake Davies from Bridport.

Kev Perkins lands a body shot against Lee Wiltshere. Picture: Steve Hatch Kev Perkins lands a body shot against Lee Wiltshere. Picture: Steve Hatch

Kennedy worked well off his jab and followed up with a variety of punches, and forced a standing eight count in the second round as he landed a right hook.

A second count followed in the final round as Kennedy connected with a straight right.

Kev Perkins had a big following for his debut in the ring, and he was straight on the offensive in the first round against Plympton’s Lee Wilshere. Things settled down in the second, with Perkins working well behind the jab, but there were some strong counters from Wiltshere.

Perkins pulled through with some heavy shots at the end of the third round and trapped Wiltshere on the ropes to take a unanimous win.

Bideford's Hayden Harris with club president Derry Brownson. Bideford's Hayden Harris with club president Derry Brownson.

There was also a unanimous win for fellow Bideford debutant Tom Finch, who put in a mature performance against Bridport’s Benjamin Pascoe. The Bideford boxer showed good shot selection on the way to victory.

Tremayne Reeves also won on debut with a split decision against Port Talbot Bulldogs’ Sam O’Connor. Reeves fared well overall but was forced to take a standing eight count in the second round after taking a looping right to the chin. Reeves came back in the final round, breaking O’Connor’s nose with a fierce right hand on the counter

Gabriel Silva showed good footwork and upped the pace in the final rounds in a unanimous points win over Parkstone’s Jake Ralph, and Jordan Graham showed plenty of potential in a split decision win over Chard’s Alex Saunders, using some hefty punches.

Youngsters Jackson Passmore, Hayden Harris and Freddie Wright were also winners. Passmore made short work of his bout against Lympstone’s Joss Beassor, with a fast combination of punches forcing a first-round stoppage.

Billy Stanbury in action for Bideford against Sam Davis. Picture: Steve Hatch Billy Stanbury in action for Bideford against Sam Davis. Picture: Steve Hatch

Harris took a unanimous points win over Lympstone’s Keeland Smith at the start of the night, and Wright came out on top with a unanimous decision in a rematch against Bodmins Richard Mitchell.

Bideford’s only loss came for Igor Sliwinski, who boxed for the first time after a long lay off against Port Talbot’s Conor McIntosh.

Barum’s Kai Avery was also on the bill, but was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Intense Boxing’s Conor Adaway.