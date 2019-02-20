Jackson Passmore, Freddie Wright and Lewis Cornish all finished on the wrong side of the judges score cards on the night, but put in strong performances in defeat.

Passmore was involved in a rematch against Bodmin’s Ben Crowley, an opponent he had previously lost to. This time out Passmore was sharper, showing fast footwork and hand speed.

Passmore landed some fast straight right crosses but lost by a split decision.

Wright lost out to a split decision after stepping in at three hours notice against Bodmin’s Richard Mitchell.

It was Mitchell who took the early rounds after a fast start, but Wright came on strong in the second half of the fight, pushing Mitchell back with straight punches and putting him on the ropes.

Cornish came up against Will Hall from St Just, and worked hard, battling away for three rounds. Hall’s punching power was the difference between the two boxers, and the St Just boxer took the unanimous decision.

All three will be on Bideford ABC’s next show at Kingsley School on March 16.