The award ceremony took place at Exmouth Pavilion on Saturday.

Bideford ABC stalwart Dick Kersey picked up the lifetime achievement award as recognition of the hard work he has put in over 55 years at the club.

Billy Stanbury picked up the best bout award in appreciation of his style, while Tom Cory was a runner up in the senior novice category.

Jacob Stevenson was a runner up in the junior category, and Jackson Passmore was a runner up in the schoolboy category.

Bideford Amateur Boxing Club's contingent at the Devon Boxing Awards. Picture: Contributed Bideford Amateur Boxing Club's contingent at the Devon Boxing Awards. Picture: Contributed

Barum's Rob Squires won the award for best senior elite boxer, with Kai Avery a runner up.

Barum's Nikki Patterson was also nominated at the ceremony.

The award ceremony saw awards handed out by British boxing great John H Stracey, a former world welterweight champion.